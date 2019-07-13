Telangana government to train newly elected Sarpanches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning to train newly-elected Panchayat Sarpanches soon. They will be trained on their duties and responsibilities as per the new Panchayat Raj Bill that the government plans to pass soon. The training sessions will likely be held after the municipal elections.

The training will be essential for the representatives as the new Act has several stringent provisions which would penalise them for any laxity on their part. Officials have sent the proposed dates for the training sessions to the chief minister.

The training sessions will be held at Medchal, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Adilabad. Around 3,000 sarpanches will be asked to attend the classes at each location.

Village secretaries, Mandal Parishad president, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and vice-chairpersons too will be trained at a later stage.