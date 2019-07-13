Telangana Intermediate supplementary exam results on July 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Intermediate students, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will release supplementary results on July 14. Students, who had been waiting anxiously for the results fearing losing out on their IIT and NIT seats unless the marks memo were submitted before July 15, heaved a sigh of relief after TRS working president KT Rama Rao revealed the date on social media.

“Education secretary Janardhan Reddy Garu just informed that the results will be announced on 14th July (sic),” he tweeted. The BIE, however, has not officially announced the date.

Express had earlier reported that scores of students who had failed to clear the Intermediate exams in March, had been handed out seat cancellation letters by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) when they approached for counselling that began on June 30.

N Rao, a government school teacher from Khammam, said that it was a major relief for students and their parents who have been spending sleepless nights. Dasari Kumara Swamy, whose son Dinesh Raj got a seat in IIT Kharagpur said that lack of any information from the government and the BIE left them in a fix.