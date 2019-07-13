Home States Telangana

Telangana to carry out satellite mapping in forests

The meeting was organised at Aranya Bhavan in the presence of Telangana Principal Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Ajay Mishra.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to learn from the Odisha forest department which is already using a tool developed by Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the centres of Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO), that monitors changes in reserve forest area, the Telangana forest department held a meeting with their Odisha counterparts on Friday.

The system also include Geographic Information System, Artificial Intelligence and Automation.
It is expected that with the help of satellite mapping, the border disputes with companies who claim the belonging of forest land will get resolved.

