‘Centre to bring tougher laws to curb attacks on women, children’, says MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on July 13, said the Central government is planning to bring in tougher legislation to curb attacks on women and children. 

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy offers prayers at the Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday said the Central government is planning to bring in tougher legislation to curb attacks on women and children. Speaking to the media during a visit to his constituency, Secunderabad, Reddy said the BJP government would engage with respective State governments for the implementations of these legislations. Reddy said the Centre has a “zero-tolerance approach” towards terrorism. 

“The Narendra Modi government will function more effectively in the coming days to root out terrorism,” he said. The Secunderabad MP also praised his government, claiming there had been no communal clashes or curfews in the country during its first term.  

A day-long tour

Kishan Reddy’s day started at 8.30 at Kummara Basthi in Ameerpet division, where he offered prayers at the Gurudwara Saheb. Later, on Twitter, he said: “I feel blessed to have visited and offered my prayers at the Ameerpet Gurudwar of the Sanath Nagar Assembly, their devotion and commitment to the poor is always an inspiration.”

At 11 am, he attended the Satya Sai Paduka Pooja at Amberpet

 Reddy then went to Jubilee Hills and ended his tour at Anand Nagar in Erragadda. On Sunday, he is scheduled to participate in a rally from Satyanagar in Nallakunda division to Tilaknagar X Road. 
Kishan Reddy’s frequent visits may be seen as BJP’s efforts at wooing Telangana’s citizens to join the party. He is considered to be close to BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 
Recently, Shah himself had come to the city, where he launched BJP’s membership drive in the State. He had predicted BJP would come to power in the State in 2024.

