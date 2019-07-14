Home States Telangana

Kawal Tiger Reserve: Officials to rehabilitate villagers under threat from Tigers

Each time a tiger is spotted on the premises of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, talks regarding the relocation of people in Maisampet and Rampur villages come to the fore.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:54 AM

A camera trap picture of a tiger in Kawal Tiger Reserve (File Photo| EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Each time a tiger is spotted on the premises of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, talks regarding the relocation of people in Maisampet and Rampur villages come to the fore. But in a few days, the idea usually ends up getting dissolved in their daily humdrum. Now, however, things finally seem to be moving in the right direction. With villagers have agreed to vacate the area, which falls under the Kawal Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department is planning to rehabilitate them in Kaddem mandal. 

According to forest officials, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has released an amount of `8.52 crore under a pilot project. In addition to this, the State and Central government would also be pitching in for the programme. Recently, Nirmal District collector M Prashanti organised a meeting with the forest officials, when she instructed them to evacuate the forest area and rehabilitate the inhabitants. 

A total of 142 families inhabit the villages. The evacuation was conducted in two methods. As many as 48 families decided to vacate the villages after being allotted `10 lakh each, while the rest of the 94 families opted to be rehabilitated at a total amount of `9.40 crore. 

