Home States Telangana

PIL in Telangana HC seeks CBI probe into sheep distribution

The petitioner “Watch - Voice of the People”, a society represented by its president P Narayana Swami of Mahbubnagar district, said the irregularities requires a thorough probe.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities and misuse of crores of public money in the name of distribution of sheep and fodder to the beneficiaries belonging to shepherd community. 

Of the total 3.19 lakh sheep units grounded in the State, only about 10 per cent sheep units are available with the beneficiaries while the remaining units are only on paper, and the same sheep units are being recycled and fodder amounts are being paid where not even a single sheep unit is available, it pointed out.

The petitioner “Watch - Voice of the People”, a society represented by its president P Narayana Swami of Mahbubnagar district, said the magnitude of this large scale irregularities requires a thorough probe. The members of the society have conducted field visits and found sheep units missing, it added.

State Chief Secretary, principal secretary to animal husbandry, managing director of Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited, National Insurance Company Limited were named as respondents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court PIL in Telangana high court shepherd community
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp