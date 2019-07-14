PIL in Telangana HC seeks CBI probe into sheep distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities and misuse of crores of public money in the name of distribution of sheep and fodder to the beneficiaries belonging to shepherd community.

Of the total 3.19 lakh sheep units grounded in the State, only about 10 per cent sheep units are available with the beneficiaries while the remaining units are only on paper, and the same sheep units are being recycled and fodder amounts are being paid where not even a single sheep unit is available, it pointed out.

The petitioner “Watch - Voice of the People”, a society represented by its president P Narayana Swami of Mahbubnagar district, said the magnitude of this large scale irregularities requires a thorough probe. The members of the society have conducted field visits and found sheep units missing, it added.

State Chief Secretary, principal secretary to animal husbandry, managing director of Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited, National Insurance Company Limited were named as respondents.