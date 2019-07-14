Siddipet scientist in ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As the prestigious Chandrayaan-2 mission gets launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the GSLV Mk-III on July 15, it will be a moment of pride for people of Telangana, and especially Siddipet, as one of the scientists working on the mission, Veerabathini Surender, is from this town.

According to Surender’s social media profiles, he studied at the Government High School in Siddipet and pursued higher education from Andhra University and JNTU. He has been working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the past 18 years.

Former irrigation minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao also expressed happiness in this regard and congratulated him for the achievement of working in Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 as well. Surender hails from a humble background, as his father worked as a teacher and mother used to make beedis. He has three sisters. From his childhood, Surender was interested in Science and Maths.