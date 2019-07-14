Home States Telangana

Siddipet scientist in ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

According to Surender’s social media profiles, he studied at the Government High School in Siddipet and pursued higher education from Andhra University and JNTU.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As the prestigious Chandrayaan-2 mission gets launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the GSLV Mk-III on July 15, it will be a moment of pride for people of Telangana, and especially Siddipet, as one of the scientists working on the mission, Veerabathini Surender, is from this town. 

Veerabathini Surender

According to Surender’s social media profiles, he studied at the Government High School in Siddipet and pursued higher education from Andhra University and JNTU. He has been working with the Indian Space Research  Organisation (ISRO) for the past 18 years.

Former irrigation minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao also expressed happiness in this regard and congratulated him for the achievement of working in Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 as well. Surender hails from a humble background, as his father worked as a teacher and mother used to make beedis. He has three sisters. From his childhood, Surender was interested in Science and Maths. 

TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 GSLV Mk-III Veerabathini Surender Siddipet
