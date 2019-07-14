Telangana HC directs government on ways to tackle swine flu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court directed the State government to implement the recommendations made by the amicus curiae in tackling swine flu, malaria and other diseases and to submit a report to the court.

The bench passed this order in a PIL which was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with ailments like swine flu, dengue, typhoid and malaria. On earlier occasion, the bench appointed senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy as amicus curiae to assist the court in the present case and asked him to submit a series of recommendations on how to tackle swine flu and other diseases in the State.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the amicus curiae submitted a brief note to the court on the endemic spread of vector-borne diseases. He said there is a need to have coordinated planning with specialised bodies. Apart from the two diagnostic centers for testing swine flu, there is a need to have seven or eight zonal centres for the purpose.

The amicus curiae stressed the need for conducting awareness programmes about the diseases. After perusing the contents of the report, the bench directed the authorities to implement the same and submit report to the court, and adjourned case hearing by two weeks.