Telangana: Inter second year advanced supplementary exam results released

HYDERABAD: The results for the intermediate-advanced supplementary examinations of the intermediate second year, were released on Sunday by the Telangana State Board for Intermediate Education.

Of the total number of 1,52,359 candidates who appeared for the exams, 56,431 candidates passed the examination putting the pass percentage at a meagre 37 percent. The pass percentage among girls is 41 percent and among boys is 35 percent.

Students can download the softcopy of memorandum of marks digitally signed by TSBIE Controller of Examinations from Monday onwards.

There was fear among some students who got provisional admission into institutions like IITs and NITs but had given supplementary exam, that the advanced supplementary results would be released later than July 15, the last date to submit all documents including the intermediate second-year memo.

When this issue was brought to the notice of TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, he promised to look into it had posted on Twitter two days ago. Later, he posted that the Education department Secretary has assured that the results will be released on time so that the students won't have to face any trouble.

The advanced supplementary examinations were conducted in June 2019 after the bungling up of results of the regular examinations which witnessed statewide protests followed be re-verification and recounting of answer sheets at free of cost for all students.