Telangana Minister Eatela Rajender stops convoy to help accident victims

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Eatela Rajender helped three people who were injured in a road accident on Jagtial-Karimnagar highway on Saturday. He directed the officials to take the injured to the hospital in one of the police vehicle.

He also called the hospital superintendent and directed him to make sure a quality treatment is given to the injured persons. The minister’s gesture won accolades on social media after the news of him helping accident victims went viral. The accident happened when a car rammed, a two-wheeler on the highway, three people got injured in the incident.