Tirumala Tirupathi to abolish List darshans provided to VVIPs

On sanitation front, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba ReddySubba Reddy warned of stern action against those found lax in the upkeep of sanitation on the hillock.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, prays at Goddess Padmavathi shrine in Tirupati on July 13. He also visited the main shrine atop the hill | PTI

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In what can be seen as a major decision that would pave way for smooth darshan of Lord Venkateswara for common devotees, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam is all set to abolish the List-1, List-2 and List-3 darshans, which are provided to VVIPs.

“We will scrap the List-1, List-2 and List 3 darshans soon,’’ TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced on Saturday while he was inspecting the TTD-run Balaji Institute of Research, Rehabilitation and Surgery for the Disabled (BIRRD) hospital at Tirupati. The Express had reported on Saturday that the TTD was contemplating abolishing the List darshans and the announcement came the same day.

“The previous government introduced segregation of pilgrims in the name of L-1, L-2 and L-3 due to some reasons. We will not continue it,’’ he said. Subba Reddy added that they would keep a cap on the VIP darshan quota and appealed to VIPs to restrict their visits to Tirumala to once a year. He said that focus would be on providing more facilities and hassle-free darshan to common pilgrims. “Appointment of board members would be completed in 10 to 15 days,” he said.

On sanitation front, Subba Reddy warned of stern action against those found lax in the upkeep of sanitation on a hillock. “We have received several complaints related to cleanliness and sanitation and suitable steps should be taken,’’ he said. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Tirumala shrine on Sunday, a temple official said. “After an overnight stay on the hills and visit to the shrine on Sunday morning, he will leave for Sriharikota (100 km from here) to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15,” he added. 

