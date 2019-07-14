Home States Telangana

Tribal student becomes first from Telangana gets admission into National Sports University

Harilal Ramavath son of a handicapped father and labourer mother, Harilal hails from a tribal hamlet in Nagarkurnool district.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Harilal Ramavath

Harilal Ramavath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Harilal Ramavath, a student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School, Balanagar, has created a unique record by becoming the first student from the State to secure admission into the National Sports University in Imphal, Manipur. What’s is more, he clinched the all-India rank three in the national-level entrance exam conducted by the university.  

Harilal Ramavath son of a handicapped father and labourer mother, Harilal hails from a tribal hamlet in Nagarkurnool district. “I always dreamt of becoming an athlete. My goal is to secure an Olympic gold medal in athletics and make the country and Telangana proud,” says Harilal. He added that his family background never acted as a deterrent but pushed him to work twice as hard to make it to the sports university.

Harilal’s selection also comes as a victory for the State’s Tribal Welfare schools. RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) congratulated Harilal for his remarkable feat and said, “For the first time in the history of public sector education in India, the TTWREIS established sports academies and created an infrastructure required to groom budding sports stars into national and international medallists.” 

He further added that the launch of academies for various sports like judo, karate, horseback riding, wrestling, chess, athletics, boxing, archery, swimming and other water sports, has been crucial in cultivating a new generation of sportspersons. “In a few years, we would see students from tribal welfare institutions of the State, making an inedible mark in the field of Indian and international sports,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School National Sports University Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Instit TTWREIS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp