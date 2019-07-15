Home States Telangana

BJP plans stir against ‘corrupt’ TRS in upcoming municipal elections

BJP State core committee which met in Hyderabad on July 15 decided to adopt a two-pronged strategy in facing the municipal elections.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan with Telangana BJP leaders, at RGIA in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State core committee which met here on July 15 decided to adopt a two-pronged strategy in facing the municipal elections. It will, while exposing the failures of the TRS government in the State, would also concentrate on explaining the welfare schemes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with for the benefit of a wide cross-section of society.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at the meeting, BJP State president K Laxman said that it had been decided to organise protests on June 25 and 26 to focus on how the State government had taken the people for a raid by promising them double bedroom houses but not bothering about it.

On June 30, the party would organise protests to expose how corrupt the government had become, he said. The party would ask the people who have no houses to apply for them and at the same time take up agitation to bring pressure on the State government to get cracking with its housing scheme.
‘TRS is nervous’

Laxman said at the meeting that a decision was taken to divide all the 136 municipalities into 15 clusters, Lok Sabha constituency-wise (excluding Secunderabad and Hyderabad), for facing the municipal elections. Senior leaders of the party would be deputed to each cluster to ensure that the party would fare well in the results.

He said that the BJP would be contesting in all the municipalities for the first time. “I cannot say how many civic bodies we will win but we will give a very stiff fight,” he said.

The BJP State president went on to add that the TRS was jittery over the outcome of municipal elections. “After filing in the high court an affidavit that they would need four months to conduct the elections, the TRS now wants to get it done with. This only shows how nervous the party had become,” he said.

Shivraj Chauhan urges TS BJP to speed up the membership drive

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, senior BJP leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh, asked the BJP leaders of Telangana on Sunday to speed up the membership drive in the State. Chauhan, who conferred with the saffron party leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, suggested that for every five polling booths, one Shakti centre should be set up. The centre should be manned by a vistarak, he added. The membership drive will continue until August 11. He elicited district-wise information from the leaders regarding the progress of the drive. The leaders told him that so far 2.5 lakh members had been inducted

