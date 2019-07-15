Home States Telangana

Godavari discharge increases as 5th KLIS pump becomes operational

At Medigadda, the inflow was 2,100 cusecs at 6 pm, and the water storage was 6.5 tmcft as against full capacity of 16.1 tmcft. The water level was 96.2 m as against the FRL of 100 m.

The fifth pump of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project functionin at Kannepalli on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials switched on the fifth pump of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Kannepalli on July 14, increasing the discharge of Godavari water to the Annaram barrage. Now, pumps 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are functioning, lifting water from the Godavari and sending it to Annaram.

According to officials, the discharge was 11,500 cusecs on Sunday afternoon. If the pumps run for 24 hours continuously, the volume of water pumped out would be about one tmcft.

At Annaram barrage, the inflow was 8,680 cusecs at 7 pm and the storage was 3.64 tmcft, as against its total storage capacity of 10.87 tmcft. The water level was 114.8 m, as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 119 m.

