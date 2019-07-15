‘Learn about Lord Ram’s life before killing in his name’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges BJP workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the recent spate of Muslims being lynched, allegedly for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged BJP workers to introspect instead and learn about Lord Ram’s life.

Speaking at a public rally in Maharashtra, he said: “Lord Ram, a virtuous ‘Purushotham’ god, would be ashamed today of his unvirtuous followers who demanded Tabrez Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and beat him to death.”

Further criticising the Maharashtra BJP government, he added: “The high court had said that the Marathas were allotted reservation because 13 per cent of them are illiterate. 21 per cent of Muslims here are illiterate. They are not getting reservations merely because of their identity.”