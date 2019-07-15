Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences students forced to live inside hospital for lack of facilities 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Apart from the academic stress faced on a daily basis, students of the RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) Nursing College are facing, many other hurdles due to lack of proper lodging facilities and infrastructure.

Shockingly, they are now forced to stay on the third floor of the RIMS hospital building. Opened in 2013 with around 300 students, the college now has a strength of 400. All 400 of these students are now residing on the third floor of the hospital. The students also claim that they don’t even have enough facilities to bathe or change clothes.