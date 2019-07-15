Sidelined by TRS, Somarapu Satyanarayana finally dons saffron robes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former legislator Somarapu Satyanarayana, who resigned from TRS following differences with Chennur MLA Balka Suman, joined the BJP on July 14. BJP State president K Laxman welcomed him to the saffron party at the party office in Hyderabad.

Satyanarayana, who won on TRS ticket in 2014 elections, lost to Korukanti Chander in 2018 when he contested as an Independent after the TRS denied him the ticket. Satyanarayana later alleged that it was Balka Suman who had engineered his defeat.

It may be mentioned that after he joined the TRS in 2011, he had a dream run in the pink party. He became the chairman of Ramagundam Municipality and later that of the TSRTC. Along the way, however, he picked up a rivalry with his own party men. In 2018, after the party nominated him for Ramagundam, Chander who wanted the party ticket began creating trouble for him. He, allegedly at the instance of Balka Suman, contested as an Independent and managed to inflict a defeat on him.

Ever since Satyanarayana was being marginalised in the party. The last straw for him was when the party allegedly “humiliated him” by not giving him party membership books during the launch of the party membership drive. Following this, he decided that enough was enough and shot off his letter of resignation to the party.

BJP leaders, who have been waiting for him to quit the party, struck the iron while it was hot and convinced him that he would have a better future with the saffron brigade.