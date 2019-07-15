Student kills self after failing Telangana Intermediate advanced supplementary examination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide at Balanagar, in Cyberabad, after failing in the Intermediate advanced supplementary examination. The deceased, Deepak Jahangir, 19, took the extreme step after the results were announced on Sunday, the police said.

After the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) bungled the main results in April, more than 20 students allegedly committed suicide all over the State, with the majority in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

According to the police, Deepak Jahangir, a resident of the AP Housing Board Colony, was a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior college at Chintal. As per the results released in April 2019, he was unable to pass in two subjects of the second year - Mathematics papers IIA & IIB. He applied for the supplementary exam held in June, and in the results declared on Sunday, he could not clear both papers.

After seeing his results, Deepak became quiet and reserved.

Around 4 pm, when his parents were in the house, he went to the bathroom, and when they noticed he hadn’t come out for a long time, they went in and found him hanging from the ceiling. They rushed him to hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the police said.