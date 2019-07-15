Telangana Congressmen asked to quit posts, ‘clean up party’ following Rahul Gandhi's resignation

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Post Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as president of Indian National Congress, weeks after a crushing general-election defeat, several Congress leaders across the country have resigned from their posts.

While supporting Rahul Gandhi’s decision, district senior Congress leaders are also urging party leaders to leave their posts and resign. Senior leader and former minister P Sudharshan Reddy said, “Party leaders should take inspiration from Rahul Gandhi and quit their posts and clean the party. When AICC president can quit his post, there is no meaning for TPCC leaders to continue on their position.”