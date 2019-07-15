Telangana man receives medical awards in Britain

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Kamareddy native Sridhar Kohli has emerged as the first person to bag the prestigious

awards -Health Care Professional of the Year 2019 and the Stephen Bradshaw 2020 for his contributions to the medical industry.

The award distribution ceremony was held at Oxford in England on July 11. Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, presided over the function. Kohli is a resident of Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district.

He has been working in the spinal cord injury department at the Rookwood Hospital in the UK. After receiving the award, he returned to his hometown.