Home States Telangana

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education ‘forced’ to grant affiliation?

Like every year, the TSBIE will be handing out affiliations to private junior colleges, despite them not fulfilling the norms as required by the Board.

Published: 15th July 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

fee hike

All the top ranking colleges have approached the Telangana court, so there is no way that students will not seek admission in those colleges.

By Express News Service

Like every year, the TSBIE will be handing out affiliations to private junior colleges, despite them not fulfilling the norms as required by the Board. According to TSBIE sources, the Board has so far granted “conditional affiliation” to 348 private junior colleges across the State that do not ‘completely’ satisfy the norms.

Among the criteria considered for affiliation are having a playground, physical education teacher, librarian, proper laboratories, and a no-objection certificate for fire safety. These 348 junior colleges have been given three months to meet the criteria and secure a full-fledged affiliation. However, like every year, these colleges will most probably end up getting their conditional affiliation extended until the end of the academic year. This practice has been followed for years, mainly because almost no private junior college in TS meets all the norms, sources say

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) hands out conditional affiliations to private junior colleges every year, despite them not meeting all the norms because there are almost no such colleges in the State that meet the required criteria, sources say. This leaves the Board with two options - either none of the private junior colleges should be given affiliation this year, or the tradition of giving conditional affiliations must be continued.

But the issue does not end here, the sources said. There are 1,351 private junior colleges in the State that were accorded affiliation last year but haven’t yet got it this year. “Most of these colleges would not fulfil the norms for affiliation. The deadline to apply for affiliation to the TSBIE was in March,” the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Telangana education Telangana private college
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp