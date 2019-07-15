Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education ‘forced’ to grant affiliation?

By Express News Service

Like every year, the TSBIE will be handing out affiliations to private junior colleges, despite them not fulfilling the norms as required by the Board. According to TSBIE sources, the Board has so far granted “conditional affiliation” to 348 private junior colleges across the State that do not ‘completely’ satisfy the norms.

Among the criteria considered for affiliation are having a playground, physical education teacher, librarian, proper laboratories, and a no-objection certificate for fire safety. These 348 junior colleges have been given three months to meet the criteria and secure a full-fledged affiliation. However, like every year, these colleges will most probably end up getting their conditional affiliation extended until the end of the academic year. This practice has been followed for years, mainly because almost no private junior college in TS meets all the norms, sources say

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) hands out conditional affiliations to private junior colleges every year, despite them not meeting all the norms because there are almost no such colleges in the State that meet the required criteria, sources say. This leaves the Board with two options - either none of the private junior colleges should be given affiliation this year, or the tradition of giving conditional affiliations must be continued.

But the issue does not end here, the sources said. There are 1,351 private junior colleges in the State that were accorded affiliation last year but haven’t yet got it this year. “Most of these colleges would not fulfil the norms for affiliation. The deadline to apply for affiliation to the TSBIE was in March,” the sources said.