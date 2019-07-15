Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education releases second-year Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations results, Just 56K of 1.5 lakh students pass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of suspense, the results of the second-year Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations were released on July 14 by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

The results came as a relief to students who took the exam and had got provisional admission at IITs and NITs. They were anxious about when they would get their results as they have to submit them by July 15 or forfeit their seats.

Of the 1,52,359 candidates who appeared for the exams, 56,431 passed, putting the pass percentage at a meagre 37 per cent. As many as 61,264 girls wrote the exam, and 24,979 passed a pass percentage of 41. Among the boys, of the 91,095 who appeared for the exam, 31,452 passed a pass percentage of 35.

The cumulative Intermediate second-year pass percentage which includes those who passed the regular and advanced supplementary exam is 76.59 per cent.

Candidates can download the online memorandum of marks, digitally signed by the TSBIE controller of examinations, from Monday. Discrepancies, if any, can be reported to the board through the principals of junior colleges concerned before August 13. Grievances can be reported online through the TSBIE portal as well. Candidates can apply for recounting and verification until July 20.

The results were processed by three private agencies, supervised by JNTU, Hyderabad. The BIE has decided to continue with the practice of engaging multiple agencies to process the results.