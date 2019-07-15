Home States Telangana

Telangana State Election Commission extends date of electoral roll publication

Many district collectors and election officials had requested the TSEC to extend the date for the accurate publication of the electoral rolls.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 07:53 AM

Election Commission

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following several discrepancies in the preparation of ward-wise electoral rolls in 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations of Warangal, Ramagundam and Karimnagar, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has extended the date for the final publication of the rolls from July 14 to 16.

A notification to this effect was issued by TSEC Secretary M Ashok Kumar on Sunday.

Many district collectors and election officials had requested the TSEC to extend the date for the accurate publication of the electoral rolls. After examining the request, the commission has now decided to extend the date.

The commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities have also been issued instructions to take necessary action in this regard. The district collectors have been given the responsibility to ensure that the final photo electoral rolls of 132 ULBs are published on Tuesday.

Schedule for publication of polling booths revised

The TSEC has also revised the schedule for the publication of polling stations to these 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations of Karimnagar, Nizamabad as well as Ramagundam from July 19 to 21.
According to the revised schedule that was announced by the election commission on Sunday, the date of preparation of the draft ward-wise list of polling stations by Returning Officer will be July 16. The approval of the Returning Officer should be gained by July 17. The time for receipt of claims, objections and suggestions are up to 5 pm on July 19.

