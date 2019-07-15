Home States Telangana

Tiger numbers up in Maharashtra, Is Telangana ready to welcome them in its Kawal Tiger Reserve?

The Kawal Tiger Reserve forms an important destination for the tigers that move out from Maharashtra’s protected forest areas like Tipeshwar and Tadoba.

A tiger at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing the latest figures of tiger census in Maharashtra that are yet to be officially published by Central government, Maharashtra Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) UK Agrawal informed that the number of tigers has increased from 190 recorded in 2014 to 240 now. There are also 82 cubs which will further add to the population once they reach adulthood.

This is great news for Telangana as well, as the Maharashtra PCCF speaking in Hyderabad on July 14 pointed out, some of these tigers will start venturing out from their home state and into the neighbouring areas, including those in Telangana.

This raises an important question -Is Telangana ready to welcome these tigers in its Kawal Tiger Reserve and the forests which are located in the tiger corridor along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, which facilitate the inter-state movement of tigers?

The Kawal Tiger Reserve forms an important destination for the tigers that move out from Maharashtra’s protected forest areas like Tipeshwar and Tadoba. This year in January, the skin of the only tiger that was residing inside the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve was recovered by forest officials. In the same month, the skin of another tiger residing in the tiger reserve’s buffer area was seized.

Since 2012 around 15 tigers were caught on camera traps in the tiger reserve and tiger corridor but most of them are now missing, allegedly killed by poachers.

Agrawal was speaking at a two-day workshop organised by TS Forest Department.

