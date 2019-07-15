‘TRS MPs, MLAs tired of party leadership’, alleges BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS leaders were jumping ships primarily because they had been struggling under the leadership of the ruling party for a while now.

Speaking to media after the inspection of Smart City works in Karimnagar, Sanjay welcomed TRS leaders to join the saffron party, only if they were willing to support BJP’s ideology.

“Leaders can join us, but the party will not wait for them. Those TRS MPs and MLAs, who are willing to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support the party’s ideology, can approach us. If they are trying their hand at ‘politricks’, they need not join us,” Sanjay said.

He added that the ‘disillusioned’ TRS leaders considered the BJP as an alternative to the pink party in Telangana. “TRS leaders can’t even get appointments to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They are unhappy with his leadership.”

He said that the State would be rid of its troubles with the emergence of the BJP.

Speaking of the alleged police brutality against BJP workers recently, Sanjay said that he would bring the issue to the notice of the Central Home Affairs, in addition to filing a complaint with the BC Commission.