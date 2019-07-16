2k firms register ICC with T-She Box portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Women Development and Child Welfare department of Telangana has made it mandatory for all companies to register their Internal Complaints Committee by July 15, with the department’s newly developed complaint portal called T-She Box. The portal, which is available on WCD Telangana website has till date received registrations from 2,121 companies.

The department had set a deadline of July 15 for all companies to register. However, only a handful of them have registered, exposing how many companies still do not have these committees to address sexual harassment at the workplace. Organisations that fail to constitute a panel will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.



The T-SHE Box allows the complainant to file a complaint through the government portal and ensure that government monitoring is maintained across the course of the case.

It also allows for a feedback from the complainant to raise concern against the decision taken, an official said. The State Resource Centre also plans to keep a monitoring team primarily for T-She Box who will keep a track on the cases.