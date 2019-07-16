Act tough in ACB cases: TS govt to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting tough with the employees involved in ACB cases, the State government directed the enquiry officers to impose penalty on corrupt employees, even if the witness did not turn up for the departmental enquiry. The penalty will be imposed based on the available evidence. The government also directed the enquiry officers to reopen the cases, if necessary.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi recently issued orders to this effect. “Officials of all the Secretariat departments are informed that in case the witness do not turn up for deposing evidence during the departmental enquiry,” he further added.