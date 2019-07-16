Home States Telangana

All-party delegation asks Guv to stop Secretariat demolition

An all-party delegation met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday and submitted a memorandum, seeking his intervention to ensure that the existing Secretariat buildings are not demolished.

Published: 16th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Members of an all-party delegation with Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An all-party delegation met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday and submitted a memorandum, seeking his intervention to ensure that the existing Secretariat buildings are not demolished. The delegation in its memorandum said, “Stop the State government’s decision to demolish Secretariat buildings and reconstruction of Assembly building as Governor is the sole custodian of all properties in the common capital as per the Section of 8 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

The delegation comprised Prof M Kodandaram (TJS), MP A Revanth Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Ponnam Prabhakar (all from Cong), DK Aruna and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy (BJP), L Ramana (TDP) and Chada Venkat Reddy (CPI).

Earlier, the all-party round table meeting was held by G Venkataswamy Foundation’s Prajaswamika Telangana in the city opposing the State government’s decision to demolish the Secretariat buildings and construction of new Assembly complex. The resolutions adopted at the roundtable meeting were submitted to the Governor.

“The State government is working against the wishes of people. More importantly the KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) government is bent on demolishing the present Secretariat buildings, which are very useful to the public. Similarly, the government is going ahead with the construction of a new Assembly building, demolishing the heritage buildings of Errum Manzil. While doing so the government is wasting hundreds of crores of public money,” they said.

To intensify agitation

The all-party leaders resolved that if the issues were not settled amicably and the government fails to respond positively, then the all-party forum would intensify the agitation against the “unconstitutional” acts of the State government.

Governor: What’s happening?
The Governor reportedly asked MP A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali: “What Revanth, what is happening? What Shabbir Ali what is happening?” When Shabbir Ali said: “You are taking care of two CMs. You are not looking at us.” The Governor told Shabbir to make such comments on the political platforms and not at Raj Bhavan. Shabbir Ali said that what he said was correct and the Governor was not taking care of two States. Governor retorted saying he was also taking care of the welfare of the two states

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Telangana Governor
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp