All-party delegation asks Guv to stop Secretariat demolition

HYDERABAD: An all-party delegation met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday and submitted a memorandum, seeking his intervention to ensure that the existing Secretariat buildings are not demolished. The delegation in its memorandum said, “Stop the State government’s decision to demolish Secretariat buildings and reconstruction of Assembly building as Governor is the sole custodian of all properties in the common capital as per the Section of 8 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

The delegation comprised Prof M Kodandaram (TJS), MP A Revanth Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Ponnam Prabhakar (all from Cong), DK Aruna and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy (BJP), L Ramana (TDP) and Chada Venkat Reddy (CPI).

Earlier, the all-party round table meeting was held by G Venkataswamy Foundation’s Prajaswamika Telangana in the city opposing the State government’s decision to demolish the Secretariat buildings and construction of new Assembly complex. The resolutions adopted at the roundtable meeting were submitted to the Governor.

“The State government is working against the wishes of people. More importantly the KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) government is bent on demolishing the present Secretariat buildings, which are very useful to the public. Similarly, the government is going ahead with the construction of a new Assembly building, demolishing the heritage buildings of Errum Manzil. While doing so the government is wasting hundreds of crores of public money,” they said.

To intensify agitation

The all-party leaders resolved that if the issues were not settled amicably and the government fails to respond positively, then the all-party forum would intensify the agitation against the “unconstitutional” acts of the State government.

Governor: What’s happening?

The Governor reportedly asked MP A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali: “What Revanth, what is happening? What Shabbir Ali what is happening?” When Shabbir Ali said: “You are taking care of two CMs. You are not looking at us.” The Governor told Shabbir to make such comments on the political platforms and not at Raj Bhavan. Shabbir Ali said that what he said was correct and the Governor was not taking care of two States. Governor retorted saying he was also taking care of the welfare of the two states