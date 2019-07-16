Cabinet likely to approve five Bills on municipalities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet will meet at Pragathi Bhavan at 4 pm on Wednesday. The Cabinet meet, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to approve five Bills relating to municipalities and also ratify the ordinances issued recently.

According to sources, the Cabinet may discuss five separate Bills — one for all Municipalities, one Bill for GHMC, one Bill for all other Municipal Corporations, one Bill for HMDA and other Urban Development Authorities and one Bill for Directorate of Town and Country Planning. The new Municipal Act needs all these separate Bills, sources said.

According to sources, the Cabinet will ratify the recent Ordinance enhancing the retirement age of medical professors from 58 years to 65 years. Other Ordinances relating to GST and Panchayat Raj Chairpersons’ tenure would also be ratified by the Cabinet. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the shifting of Secretariat and construction of a new building for the Secretariat.

The special session of the State Legislative Assembly will be held on July 18 and 19 to adopt the new Municipal Act. Later, the government will conduct the polls to the Municipalities and Corporations.