CS reviews plans for shifting of Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plan for shifting of the Secretariat offices was almost finalised on Monday and the process will commence once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gives his nod.

The designs for the new building of Secretariat, State Legislative Assembly and Council too would be finalised very shortly. Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a review meeting with Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and other officials at Secretariat on Monday.

“We have discussed which block should occupy which floor in BRK Bhavan and others. The shifting will commence very soon,” an official said. According to official sources, the Cabinet sub-committee on new Secretariat would submit its report to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Sources also hinted that designs for the new Secretariat building too were expected to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. The meeting may take a final decision on the new designs.Later, the government will invite the tenders for the construction of the new buildings, sources said.