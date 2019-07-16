Inter students protest against ‘errors’ in results

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the goof-up in the Intermediate public exams held in March, parents and students are now alleging that there have been errors in advanced supplementary results too. Several students claim to have received the same marks in the supplementary exams that they had received in the March exam.

If the allegation is true then a large number of students will stand to lose a year since they will not be able to get admission either in engineering or any other undergraduate courses.

G Vanaja, who got a rank in Eamcet and secured a seat in BTech had passed in all subjects except mathematics B in IPE 2019. Recently in Eamcet counselling she got a seat and was told that once she got her supplementary results, a seat would be allotted to her.

In both IPE and supplementary exams, Vanaja has secured 17 marks and is likely to lose a year since she has failed in maths paper. “How is it that there has been no change in her marks? She was confident that she would have passed but she secured exactly the same marks. And there are several others who are facing the same problem,” G Rajesh, Vanaja’s father, said.

A day after Inter supplementary results were released, parents and students staged a protest outside the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally on Monday alleging irregularities in the results. The first-year results are expected in a couple of days.

Unlike IPE where contract junior lecturers from government colleges and those from private colleges were are roped in for evaluation, supplementary exam evaluation involves only experienced, government teachers. “This time, in fact, three agencies were involved and the entire evaluation process was conducted thrice. There is no possibility of any error. Any student who feels otherwise about his marks can opt for reverification,” said Shobhan Babu, mathematics teacher from Aliya government Junior College, Abids.

Praveen Kumar, a chemistry teacher from Government Junior College, Khammam, blamed teachers for blowing the matter out of proportion for small human errors.