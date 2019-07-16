Justice league

Home States Telangana

After hearing the case, the judge directed the government counsel for home to file status report on the case investigation and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

By Express News Service

‘File status report in case against Muralidhar Rao’

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Rachakonda CP to file a status report before it in four weeks in the case registered at Saroornagar police station against BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and others for allegedly cheating the petitioner and her husband by promising them a nominated post at the Centre and taking more than Rs 2 crore for the purpose. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in a petition filed by T Pravarna Reddy complaining inaction of the police in investigating the case registered against the accused for allegedly duping them of Rs 2.17 crore  by promising to make the petitioner’s husband Mahipal Reddy as chairman of Pharmaexil, a body which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries. According to the petitioner,the accused allegedly took Rs 2.17 crore with the promise of making Mahipal Reddy as the chairperson of Pharmaexcil. After failing to get back the money, they approached the police. After hearing the case, the judge directed the government counsel for home to file status report on the case investigation and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

HC pulls up police in Heera Group cases

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the police authorities to submit status report on cases registered against Nowhera Shaik, managing director and chief executive officer of Heera Group of companies, who was allegedly involved in the Rs 50,000 crore scam. Why was there an inordinate delay in filing of charge sheets in the cases? the bench questioned the police. The bench was dealing with the PIL filed by Heera Group Victims Association, represented by its president Shahbaz Ahmed Khan of the city, seeking return of depositors monies collected by Heera Group of Companies.During the course of hearing, the bench questioned the government counsel as to why there was an inordinate delay by the police in filing charge sheets in the FIRs registered in various police stations of the State since 2012. The bench directed the government counsel to come up with full details regarding the FIRs and to file status report, and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

HC seeks clarity on working of heritage panel

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to give clarity regarding the coordination and functioning of the heritage committee and urban arts commission which was part of the Urban areas development Act, 1975.The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with petition filed by Hyderabad Zindabad, an NGO represented by senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri of the city, challenging the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017. The petitioner sought directions to the State to protect and conserve the monuments. Senior counsel Niroop Reddy, appearing for the NGO, submitted that Errum Manzil was identified as one of the 10 distinguishable architectural monuments prevalent in the city and there was a need to protect them. Meanwhile, state additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao sought some time for filing counter affidavits on the issue. The bench posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

Comments

