Kalyanam but no ‘Lakshmi’

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme is marred by delays. The ambitious programme was initiated by the TRS government in 2014. As per the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 is provided to a girl’s family at the time of her wedding. Girls over 18 from social and economically backward classes are eligible for the benefit.

The programme has indeed earned praise from the people. However, there are several problems that plague it. Delays in handing out the amount to beneficiaries has often left them in a tough spot. There are cases when applicants get the amount weeks, sometimes months, after the girl’s wedding. Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed Revenue officials to see that the distribution of cheques is not delayed. It remains to seen if the officials listened to him.

The blame does not entirely lie on officials in the Revenue department, who are tasked with scrutinising an application. Elected representatives, who simply have to distribute the cheques to beneficiaries in their constituencies, also delay the process. For instance, in Nalgonda district, there are as many as 1,168 applicants who are yet to get their money. Cheques have been made, however they are yet to be distributed by the MLAs.

Revenue officials at the district and mandal levels point to paucity of funds as a reason for delay in the efficient implementation of the scheme. The recent series of elections to the Assembly, rural local bodies and Lok Sabha, too were a reason. Due to the model code of conduct in place for several months, none of the cheques could be distributed on time to many beneficiaries. And there is more bad news for applicants. With municipal polls (to urban local bodies) round the corner, it won’t be long before the State goes into election-mode again.

Mahbubnagar

Three-year wait due to no money in govt bank account

Every year, officials receive around 10,000 applications for the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in Mahbubnagar. Several of them are pending approvals at the desks of Tahsildars and Revenue Division Officers. In one case, though the marriage was solemnised in 2016 and cleared by the Tahsildar and RDO, the money got stuck at the bank due to technical issues. “The RDO had issued the cheque but when I went to get it cleared at the bank, I was told there was no money in the bank. I have to wait till the government releases funds for the programme. And I am still waiting,” said the applicant, wishing to remain anonymous

Warangal

Of 3,243 applicants, Only 810 cheques distributed so far

Officials claim Kalyana Lakshmi cheques will be issued on the day of the wedding, as long as the application is filed 10 days ahead of the ceremony. This promise, as it turns out, was too good to be true. In Parkal division of Warangal Rural district, not a single cheque has been distributed since April 1, 2019. In the five mandals in Parkal division, 435 out of 830 applications have been cleared, but the cheques are yet to be released. In Narsampet division, only 445 out of 1296 applicants have received the cheques. In the entire district of Warangal Rural, only 810 cheques have been distributed among 3,243 applicants. Around 682 applications are pending with the MRO, 530 with the local MLA and 703 applications are awaiting sanction

Nalgonda

families forced to borrow money

Lack of funds is perhaps the main roadblock for the implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme in Nalgonda district. As per officials figures, only 1,501 out of 7,249 applicants have received their money after approval by the Treasury. Many families end up borrowing money from private lenders at exorbitant rates ahead of the wedding. Of the remaining applications, 1,852 are pending sanction of money, 2,373 at the concerned Tahsildar and 1,168 at the MLA’s desk. Only six were rejected

nizamabad

1,400 applications pending in Kamareddy

Due to various reasons, the main one being the model code of conduct bought on by the Assembly, Parliamentary and local body elections, the implementation of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme has been affected in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Kamareddy district BC Welfare Officer T Jhansi Ram said, “In the previous financial year, there were around 5,300 applications. All of them were cleared. This year, till now, around 3,000 applications have been received; 1,600 have been cleared so far.”

Adilabad

Over 12,000 applications pending

Applicants are running from pillar to post for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak amounts. According to official data, 13,506 applications have been received in the district. So far, only 1,009 beneficiaries have received their money. Most other applications are pending at the mandal revenue office. Concerned MLAs are required to clear 2,214 applications from their end. With ULB elections round the corner, it is likely that the model code will delay things even more

Khammam

Debts rise with pending payments

According to official sources, 1,637 applications have been received under the scheme this financial year. Only 476 have been cleared till now. CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said, “Economically weak families often borrow money at high interest rates for their children’s wedding. They do this expecting Kalyana Lakshmi money to come soon. The higher the delay, the higher the interest amount these people have to pay.”