Narsingi lake encroached by realtors, says activist

HYDERABAD: Even as water crisis is high on everyone’s minds due to the ongoing crisis in Chennai and the NITI Aayog report on groundwater, lakes continue to get encroached upon Hyderabad by realtors.

The latest example is the issue brought forward by the lake protection activist,

Lubna Sarwath who highlighted the plight of one such lake in Narsingi in the city’s suburb, which is being encroached upon by realtors. In a mail she sent to the Ranga Reddy district authorities, including the Rajendranagar Mandal WALTA Authority on Sunday, Sarwath pointed out that the lake is one of the 438 water bodies inside the ORR limits, identified and surveyed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).



However, when the geographical coordinates of the lake as mentioned by the HMDA were verified on ground, the location was found filled with blasted boulders and rubble from construction sites.