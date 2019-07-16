NIA will be new device for govt to book rivals: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday and questioned the proposed powers that it would give NIA officers when enforced.

The Hyderabad MP said, “Section 3 sub-section (2) of the Act gives powers to NIA officers outside India. What is the basis of the powers you are giving to the NIA officers if we do not have the diplomatic clout to carry out investigations in foreign countries?”

Highlighting various part of the proposed amendment which was passed in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, “Section 1, sub-section (2) clause (d) of the Act mentions ‘affecting the interest of India’. Please define the phrase ‘affecting the interests of India’. It will be a new device for the government to book people who criticise and oppose their party and ideology.”

“Section 11, sub-section 1 - Special Courts for such area or areas - is a violation of equality provisions in the Constitution - Article 14,” he further said.

The AIMIM chief said that in administrative and constitutional law, power is coupled with responsibility.

Owaisi asked what the responsibility of the government towards the victim.

Shah is not God: Owaisi



Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were involved in a verbal duel in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the NIA (Amendment Bill). Later, a visibly-angry Owaisi outside the Parliament, said “he is just a Home Minister and not God.” “Whoever does not support (BJP’s) decisions, they call them anti-nationals. Have they opened a shop of nationals and anti-nationals? Shah threatens us by raising his finger. He is just a Home Minister and not god.”