Ranjith Reddy seeks Centre’s nod for HNIC

HYDERABAD: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy has requested the Union Railway and Commerce Minister to see that the Union Cabinet accorded permission for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagapur Industrial Corridor (HNIC). The Union Cabinet should accord permission for the HNIC, for which the detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the Union government, he said.

Ranjith Reddy told the Union Minister that the Telangana State government submitted the DPR for the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. The Union Commerce Ministry accorded in-principle approval for the DPR in 2016 itself, the Chevella MP pointed out.

The proposed HNIC would help the industrialists to set up oil refineries, textiles, handlooms, handicrafts, paper industries, mining activity, engineering, cattle rearing, poultry and other industries. Thus, it would help in generating employment opportunities and also development of MSME sector, Ranjith told Goyal.

Meanwhile, during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Ranjith Reddy asked the Central government to provide free gas stove to those who get new domestic gas connections.

Replying to Ranjith Reddy, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that stove was not party of the LPG connection.