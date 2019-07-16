Satyam, 4 others held for murder of businessman
Published: 16th July 2019 06:17 AM | Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:17 AM
HYDERABAD: Days after the 49-year-old Vijayawada-based businessman T Ram Prasad was murdered at Punjagutta, the police along with the Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested five persons including the industrialist-turned-politician Koganti Satyanarayana alias Satyam in connection with the murder. Six others who were also involved in the case are absconding.
The arrested persons were Koganti Satyanarayana (60), T Shyam Sunder (50), P Bala Naga Anjaneya Prasad (35), M Pritham (22) and P Ramu (27). The absconding persons include T Suresh, Chandika Anand, Sriram Ramesh, Sheik Azharuddin, P Naresh and Venkat Ram Reddy.
Speaking to mediapersons, DCP A R Srinivas said that financial disputes between Satyam and Ram Prasad was the main reason behind the killing of the businessman.
Satyam had business dealings with Ram Prasad in connection with a land worth Rs 23 crore in Vijayawada. Earlier, Satyam and Shyam were arrested by the Vijayawada police based on a complaint by Ram Prasad.