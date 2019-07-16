Home States Telangana

Six held in Telangana for engaging 54 boys in bonded labour

The children were provided stale food and were also not given proper accommodation and other required amenities.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Six people were arrested here Tuesday for alleged child-trafficking after 54 boys of Bihar were rescued from bonded labour in different bangle manufacturing units, police said.

On Saturday last, the children from the units were rescued and cases under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act were registered.

During course of investigations, police arrested six out of the 11 accused and found they were involved in trafficking of 54 children, a press release from the Rachakonda police commissionerate said.

The children, aged below 14, were made to work continuously from 6 AM to 11 PM daily without rest and were also detained in the houses by the accused and not allowed to move freely or go outside, the release said.

The children were provided stale food and were also not given proper accommodation and other required amenities, it said.

The arrested accused, most of them from Bihar, ran small bangle-manufacturing units here and exploited children from Bihar for employment by inducing their parents after taking advantage of their poor financial status, the release said.

The accused gave the parents some amount and brought 54 children to Hyderabad and employed them at the units, it added.

