TSEC chief directs officials to ensure ULB polls are held in fair manner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of proposed ordinary elections to 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations in the State, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) Commissioner V Nagi Reddy on Monday held a meeting with election observers on the roles and responsibilities to be played by them during the ensuing urban local body (ULB) polls.

During the meeting, the TSEC commissioner asked authorities appointed for election duties to ensure that the polls are conducted in a free, fair and a transparent manner.

“Of the total 142 municipalities in the State, polls would be completed for 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations in Telangana, for which all required polling arrangements are being made for as many as 3,149 polling stations. The wards allocated to the observers should be monitored by them, every ward will be identified as a constituency,” Nagi Reddy said.

He said that ULB polls would be conducted on the lines of Assembly polls, the Returning Officers will issue election notification, followed by filing of nominations, candidate declaration and affidavits should be done in a transparent manner.