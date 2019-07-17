Home States Telangana

Ailing discoms seek more time from MoP

The new system is supposed to be implemented from August 1 this year. The SRCP wants this date to be deferred.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electricity distribution companies (commonly known as Discoms) in the Southern Region (SR), that are under deep financial stress, are admitting to their inability to comply with the Ministry of Power’s (MoP) order regarding the opening and maintaining adequate letter of credit (LoC) as part of the payment security mechanism in power purchase agreements.

The order aims to help generation companies, known as Gencos, by assuring payment in lieu of power supply. Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) Chairperson S Selvakumar wrote to the Secretary, MoP on Tuesday, listing out the Discoms’ troubles.

The new system is supposed to be implemented from August 1 this year. The SRCP wants this date to be deferred. In his letter, the SRPC chairman told the Ministry: “All States in the Southern Region have expressed serious concerns over the MoP’s order.”

The MoP had mandated that the Letter of Credit (LoC) to be offered by Discoms would be routed through the banking system. The LoC is a guarantee to Gencos in case the Discoms fail to pay up. However, the banks would give such an LoC only if Discoms cut their losses and become more efficient in collecting payments from customers. The Discoms, whose books are already in the red, are in no position to accept the new system immediately.

In the letter, he said: “Most Discoms in the Southern Region are under deep financial stress and opening and maintaining adequate LoC as per the power purchase agreement (PPA) at this juncture may not be viable. If there is any move to curtail power from the Central generating stations or from private stations for non-opening of LoCs, it will be extremely difficult to maintain load generation balance by utilities. Implementation of the order would have serious ramifications specifically in the context of ensuring 24X7 power to all.”

The SRPC chairman further said that in the Southern Region the monsoon is yet to pick up. He said storage in reservoirs was 3,137 MU on July 14, 2019, compared to 6,629 MU at the same time last year.

Will the TS govt help?
In case the MoP does not defer its order and implements it from August 1, the State government will need to give some money to TS’ Discoms. Sources said TS power utility officials requested the government for Rs 1,000 crore. TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao was not available for comment

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp