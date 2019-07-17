ASI, 7 others acquitted in suicide case

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Suspended ASI Mohan Reddy, who was accused of abetting the suicide of Ken Crest School chairman Ramavarapu Prasad Rao, was acquitted of the charges on Monday due to ‘lack of evidence’. Seven others involved in the case were also acquitted.

Additional Assistant Sessions Judge of the Karimnagar court delivered the judgement. Additional SP CID K Dronacharyulu had reported to the court that there was not enough evidence to back the allegations regarding the financial dealings of ASI Mohan Reddy.

As many as 80 cases were registered against Reddy after several persons complained against his ‘illegal’ financial dealings. Police had reportedly filed chargesheets for 49 of those cases. Some of the cases were also taken up the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

After hearing the statements of 49 witnesses produced before the court by the prosecution, Mohan Reddy and others were acquitted as no evidence was found corroborating their involvement in the cases.