Centre to partner with rural radio stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Hyderabad plans to connect Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) with rural community radio stations to facilitate rural transformation and promote bonding within communities.

Officials of NIRDPR recently visited a community radio centre at Pastapur, Medak, where they found that the initiative has a lot of potential. Dr Akanksha Shukla, Associate Professor and Head, Center for Development Documentation and Communication of NIRDPR said,

“The Central government has initiated a planned convergence between the functioning of PRIs and self-help groups at the ground level to facilitate rural transformation.” The proposed convergence of PRIs and self help groups will enhance awareness on rural development issues at the ground level.