Colleges told to refund excess fee for medical courses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has urged Justice P Swaroop Reddy, chairman of Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Commitee (TAFRC) to direct the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and private medical colleges to refund the excess fee they collected for post graduate course in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

According to HRDA, the TS HC said, “If any fee in excess of what was already been fixed by the government had been collected, the same shall be refunded.”