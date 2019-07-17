Failed inter students demand answer scripts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intermediate students, who have failed in the supplementary exam are now demanding that the Intermediate Board show them their answer scripts. On Monday many students accompanied by their parents approached the Board to register their complaint that the supplementary marks and the marks secured in the final exam held in March were same. This is due to wrong evaluation by the Board, claimed students.

Board officials, however, said that students who are unhappy can apply for recounting and re-verification till July 20 by paying Rs 600 per subject.

With Intermediate first year results still under process, there is little likelihood that second year students would be shown their answer papers before the scheduled time.