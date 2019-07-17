Halfway homes for those cured of mental illness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for setting up of halfway homes for patients who have been cured of mental illnesses. At a meeting of monitoring committee on mental health at the Secretariat, the Chief Secretary reviewed the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on mental health patients.

“Mental health is a cause of concern due to high-stress levels in today’s competitive world. Mental Health Care Act, 2017 is the guiding legislation closely monitored by the Supreme Court. Telangana plans to do much more in this field with collaboration of all interested,” Joshi said.

Half-way homes will be for those mentally ill patients who are discharged as inpatients from a mental hospital but are not fully ready to live independently on their own or with the family, the Chief Secretary said. The recovered patients would be imparted skill development.

He directed the Women and Child welfare officials to visit Erragadda mental hospital and prepare plans for the construction of halfway homes. Doctors and paramedical staff would also be imparted training on mental health, the Chief Secretary said. He wanted the officials to identify psychiatrics available both in government and private hospitals to use their services.

Joshi directed the officials to write a letter to the High Court seeking permission to set up district mental health boards.