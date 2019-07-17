Home States Telangana

Halfway homes for those cured of mental illness

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for setting up of halfway homes for patients who have been cured of mental illnesses.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for setting up of halfway homes for patients who have been cured of mental illnesses. At a meeting of monitoring committee on mental health at the Secretariat, the Chief Secretary reviewed the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on mental health patients.

“Mental health is a cause of concern due to high-stress levels in today’s competitive world. Mental Health Care Act, 2017 is the guiding legislation closely monitored by the Supreme Court. Telangana plans to do much more in this field with collaboration of all interested,” Joshi said.

Half-way homes will be for those mentally ill patients who are discharged as inpatients from a mental hospital but are not fully ready to live independently on their own or with the family, the Chief Secretary said.  The recovered patients would be imparted skill development.

He directed the Women and Child welfare officials to visit Erragadda mental hospital and prepare plans for the construction of halfway homes. Doctors and paramedical staff would also be imparted training on mental health, the Chief Secretary said. He wanted the officials to identify psychiatrics available both in government and private hospitals to use their services.

Joshi directed the officials to write a letter to the High Court seeking permission to set up district mental health boards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mental illness
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp