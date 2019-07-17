Hiring activity in Hyderabad increases by 8% in June: Report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hiring rate in Hyderabad has increased by 8% this June as against last year, finds a new study on hiring activity by Naukri.com. This is higher than the country’s average of 6%.

Called the Naukri JobSpeak Index for June 2019, Hyderabad’s index stood at 2499 points this year as against 2305 points last year. The growth indicates the data that is compiled from the website wherein jobs posted by clients on Naukri.com are considered and includes both new recruitment and replacement hiring.

The growth in Hyderabad came third in terms of numbers as Pune and Bengaluru were ahead with 11% and 10% growth respectively.

The analysis of all the job listings further showcase that the FMCG industry in Hyderabad saw a growth of 37%, apart from the usual growth in the IT industry. Giving an overall countrywide view, the report said, “Besides Software, other industries which showed a healthy upward trend in the recruitment activity include Advertising/PR (14%), FMCG (8%), and Media/Dotcom (11%). The insurance industry saw a growth of 17%. However, Auto & Ancillary and Banking & Accounts witnessed a dip of 18% and 11% in hiring respectively.”

Another crucial aspect highlighted in the report is the hiring for leadership positions where the employees with an experience level of 8-12 years are recruited by the organisation. It was analysed that the leadership position hiring grew by 16% in Hyderabad.