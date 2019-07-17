Man gets 10-year jail for raping minor

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: First-class additional district judge Dr T Srinivas Rao on Tuesday sentenced B Santosh, an accused in the rape of a minor girl, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The accused was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to sources, Santosh on April 16, 2014, raped a 14-year-old girl of Rampur village in Jainath mandal of the district. He continued to sexually assault her until her health deteriorated and her family took her to a hospital.

The doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. Her family filed a complaint against Santosh with the Jainath police station. The police filed Nirbhaya and POCSO cases against him. After the victim delivered her baby, the police conducted a DNA test on the child. The baby’s DNA matched with that of the accused. The police then filed a chargesheet in the court.