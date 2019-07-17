Ministers, MLAs say thanks to KCR for KLIS

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: TRS MLAs, MLCs, civic body representatives and a large number of common citizens visited the Annaram barrage on Tuesday, as part of the ‘Kaleshwaram Jala Jatara’. The programme was organised by Chennur MLA Balka Suman to ‘express gratitude’ to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar too visited the barrage to participate in the ‘mega community lunch’ hosted by Suman. They later paid a visit to the Medigadda barrage and Kannepalli pump house that were inaugurated by the chief minister last month.

Cooks were brought in from Mancherial, Peddapalli and Hyderabad district. Private buses were hired to transport people to the Annaram barrage.

Addressing people at Annaram, Suman said, “Kaleshwaram will change the State forever. There will no shortage of water in the State. Farmers will be able to comfortably grow two crops a year.”