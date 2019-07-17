PIL in Telangana HC against telecast of Big Boss 3 reality show

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana HC against the telecast of ‘Bigg Boss 3’, a TV reality game show scheduled for July 21.

It sought the court to declare the action of Star MAA TV channel in telecasting ‘abusive’ reality game show in the name of ‘Bigg Boss’ without any censorship as illegal and arbitrary.

Petitioner Kethireddy Jagadishwara Reddy, a resident of the city, submitted that the game show compels the selected participants to do ‘extreme wildest act’ to survive in the Bigg Boss house and to earn popularity, and that leads to the participants giving up all the civilized society’s ethics and morals.

“The activities of the participants who were locked in a house for 100 days, will be watched by millions of people and the young and vulnerable persons will fall prey to such activities,” Reddy added.

State chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, and several others were named as the respondents.