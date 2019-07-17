SC/ST panel seeks relief for victim’s kin

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: State SC/ST commission Chairman Yerrolla Srinivas on Tuesday reacted to the death of Spandana, the girl who had died in a fire at her government school hostel that was caused by a short circuit. Srinivas requested District Collector RV Karnan to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Spandana’s family and a job a family member. He spoke to the girl’s father, B Sanjeev, over phone. He assured Sanjeev the Commission would extend his family all the support it can.

Srinivas said he was shocked when he heard of the accident. He said he spoke to Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, the collector and Social Welfare department officials on the matter.

Meanwhile, MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga visited the scene of the accident. He said the government should hold accountable the persons responsible for the accident. He demanded Khammam MLA P Ajay Kumar resign from his office as he is yet to meet the victim’s family or visit the hostel.